Chandrababu Naidu 'conspiring' to project YSRCP as anti-Hindu: Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati, January 9 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy on Friday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "conspiring" to portray the YSRCP as anti-Hindu.

Reddy alleged that since BR Naidu assumed charge as TTD Chairman, Tirumala's prestige declined steadily, with repeated administrative failures allegedly converted into political propaganda against YSRCP leaders.

"Chandrababu Naidu is masterminding a conspiracy to portray YSRCP as anti-Hindu by projecting administrative lapses in Tirumala as acts of spiritual vandalism while conspiring to undermine Tirumala's spiritual sanctity purposely," Reddy said, while addressing a press conference in Tirupati.

Referring to liquor bottles found near Kaustubham Guest House recently, Reddy claimed a YSRCP activist merely exposed surveillance failures but was falsely implicated to divert responsibility.

Reddy alleged that police, acting under political pressure, filed fabricated cases against the activist, a journalist and another individual using 'fabricated CCTV footage'.

He further claimed that even a Cabinet meeting was misused to direct a coordinated media campaign branding the episode as "YSRCP spiritual vandalism" deliberately.

The former TTD chairman, Reddy, alleged that sections dealing with extreme charges including that of sedition were invoked and claimed the accused persons in this liquor bottles case were subjected to coercion to extract false statements.

Holding Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and TTD Chairman BR Naidu responsible, Reddy demanded release of unedited CCTV footage to establish truth.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu said 'earlier' prasadam was adulterated allegedly hurting devotees' sentiments but is now under the NDA coalition government it is prepared purely.

He said when systems began functioning properly some people tried creating controversies, alleging that liquor bottles were thrown on Tirumala hill.

Chandrababu Naidu said culprits were caught red-handed and YSRCP run media house maligned the government. PTI MS STH ADB