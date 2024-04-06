Chandrababu Naidu did not fulfil even 10% promises as CM: Jagan

Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 6 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday here said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu did not fulfil even 10 percent of the promises he had made as a CM.

However, he claimed that the YSRCP government has fulfilled 99 percent poll promises while addressing a public meeting as part of 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election canvassing bus tour.

"Chandrababu Naidu didn't even fulfil 10 percent of his promises during his terms as the chief minister, while YSRCP has completed 99 percent of the poll promises," said Reddy.

Questioning Naidu if he had done any good to the state, the CM also quizzed about the motive behind the alliance between TDP, Janasena and BJP alliance.

According to Reddy, TDP ganged up with Pawan Kalyan and BJP, which failed to accord the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, adding that he had been asking Naidu to list his accomplishments as a 14-year CM but did not get any answers.

Asking people if they were ready to support the ruling party to safeguard the interests of the poor, the CM alleged that the TDP supremo does not have guts to tell people what he had done.

Reddy asserted that every household in the state benefited from the YSRCP government's welfare measures and said that Rs 2.7 lakh crore has been deposited in the accounts of the poor in the past 58 months.

Meanwhile, the CM met a bunch of former government volunteers from Nellore district who have resigned their jobs after the Election Commission barred them from discharging electoral and welfare duties.

He told them that the good work done by the volunteers has greatly impacted Naidu and appreciated their efforts.

"In the past, we have also recognized your contributions by awarding Seva Mitras, Seva Vajras, and Seva Ratnas. Upon our return, we will standardize these awards," he added.

On the ninth day of his electioneering tour, the YSRCP chief passed through Kovuru, Sunnabatti, Tippa, Gouravaram, Kavali, Yelurupadu, Kandukuru, Venkupalem and others. He will stop at Juvvigunta Cross for the night.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

PTI STH SDP