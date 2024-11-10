Chandrababu Naidu dons multiple avatars to cheat people, seaplane one such: Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will don many avatars to 'cheat' people and called the recent seaplane demo flight as one such.

Advertisment

He alleged Naidu had been going around for two decades claiming that he had 'invented' cell phones and computers.

"Chandrababu Naidu will conjure up tricks and con people to ultimately cheat them. To this end, he will don any number of avatars. The recent seaplane visit from Vijayawada to Srisailam was a similar one," said Reddy in a post on X.

According to the opposition leader, there is nothing new with the seaplane as they were being operated since 114 years while Kerala first started seaplane operations in 2013 in India but stalled them later.

Advertisment

Likewise, he observed that Gujarat had also tried seaplane operations in 2020 but they were also stopped multiple times.

Questioning why seaplane 'experiments' were not being carried out by other states, which were also endowed with dams and reservoirs, Reddy claimed that several media reports noted these operations ran into trouble due to technical issues, passenger safety and cost.

Further, he asserted that creating assets means increasing government income by building public ports and building state-run medical colleges to offer free healthcare and other such activities but not 'publicity stunts' through seaplanes. PTI STH SA