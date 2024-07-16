Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, likely to meet central ministers over state funds

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit during which he is expected to meet key Union ministers to seek adequate fund allocation for the state in the upcoming Union Budget.

Sources said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to demand increased funding for key projects and schemes in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu may also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they added.

This is Naidu's second visit to Delhi in nearly a fortnight. On July 4, he met the prime minister and presented a seven-point development agenda aimed at addressing the state's post-bifurcation challenges.

The chief minister's visit comes a day after JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha met Sitharaman and sought higher funds for Bihar in the upcoming Budget.

TDP and JD(U) are key constituents of the BJP-led NDA. TDP is leveraging its coalition partnership to advocate for Andhra Pradesh's financial needs ahead of Union Budget 2024.

During his previous trip also, Naidu held talks with Shah and other Union ministers, including Sitharaman. PTI LUX RT