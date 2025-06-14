Chandrababu Naidu 'instigated TDP mob' during his Podili visit, alleges Jagan

Amaravati, June 14 (PTI) YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "instigating a mob of 40 TDP cadres" during his recent visit to Podili to meet tobacco farmers.

The former chief minister visited Podili to extend support to distressed tobacco farmers who were allegedly denied a fair price for their produce, and the visit was marred by stone pelting.

"To divert attention from the issue at hand, Chandrababu Naidu connived to send about 40 TDP workers to disrupt the meeting and provoke violence by pelting stones along our route," said Reddy in a post on 'X', adding that over 40,000 farmers and locals assembled during his outreach.

However, he noted that the farmers and public showed great restraint and did not retaliate against the assaults.

Questioning the TDP supremo on who would be held responsible had the 40,000-strong crowd retaliated, Reddy accused Naidu of filing false cases instead of listening to the farmers' woes.

"Isn't that disgraceful? While farmers are in distress and committing suicides, you are brazenly calling for one-year celebrations of your ruinous rule, like Nero was fiddling while Rome was burning down to ashes," he said.

Besides, Naidu created a violent situation that could have been devastating given the huge number of people that were present, said Reddy.

I condemn these despicable acts most strongly and urge Naidu to help the farmers, he added.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI STH ADB