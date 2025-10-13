Chandrababu Naidu invites PM Modi to Andhra Pradesh events, hails his 25 years of public service

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and extended invitations to him for two key events being organised by the state government.

Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party chief and a key NDA ally, congratulated Modi on completing 25 years in public service as head of government and expressed appreciation for his leadership in the "transformative and people-centric Next Gen GST reforms".

During the meeting, he invited Modi to the upcoming 'Super GST – Super Savings' event in Kurnool, aimed at celebrating public enthusiasm for the GST reform initiative, according to a social media post by Naidu.

He also requested the prime minister to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

As part of his Delhi visit, Naidu is set to participate in an event to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Department and Google.

The landmark agreement pertains to the establishment of Asia's first Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in the state's digital transformation journey.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw, state IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and senior Google representatives are expected to be present at the ceremony.