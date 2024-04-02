Chandrababu Naidu is habitual liar; doesn't deserve another chance: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 2 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is a habitual liar who should not be given another chance.

The YSRCP chief made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at Madanapalle in Annamayya district as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour.

"Chandrababu Naidu is a habitual liar. In 2014, he promised to waive the loans of farmers, and societies, but didn't fulfil it. He also said that he would deposit Rs 25,000 in the account of newborn baby girls, a job to every household, (and) develop the state like Singapore but nothing materialised during his tenure," said Reddy, taking a swipe at the former chief minister.

He also lashed out at the opposition NDA coalition consisting of TDP, BJP and Janasena and termed them 'habitual liars' who should not be given another chance to hold power.

According to Reddy, the YSRCP government fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises it made as it treated its election manifesto as a Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita.

He said after five years of good governance he is happy to stand before people with pride and politely proclaim that they (YSRCP government) have done well.

He noted that the opposition parties are unable to fight him alone, compelling them to come in groups and called them a pack of wolves.

Further, the CM said the YSRCP government has extended welfare benefits worth Rs 3.75 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes and added that no scheme comes to the mind of people when Naidu's name is taken.

He alleged Naidu is planning to destroy the state and even lodged complaints to block welfare pensions during the election period.

On Tuesday, Reddy resumed the sixth day of his tour from Chikatimanipalle and passed through the villages of Vepurikota, Burrakayalakota Cross, Gollapalli and reached Madanapalle in Annamayya district, where he addressed the public meeting.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections would be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH SS