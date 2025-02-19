Chandrababu Naidu leaves for New Delhi to attend CM's swearing-in ceremony

Amaravati, Feb 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday left for New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi, scheduled on February 20, said an official source.

In addition to attending the swearing-in ceremony, the chief minister is also expected to meet several union ministers.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu left for Delhi from Amaravati on July 19 (today) evening. He will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister tomorrow," the source told PTI.

The BJP won 48 seats in the election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi.

Among the ministers, Naidu is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan and others on Wednesday night to discuss projects.

With Chouhan, the TDP supremo is expected to discuss the difficulties being faced by chilli farmers, plummeting prices of the commodity and how to rescue them.

The CM is expected to return to Amaravati on Thursday night, the source added. PTI STH KH