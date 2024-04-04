Chandrababu Naidu making fake promises to deceive people: Jagan

Naidupeta (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 4 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday here said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was making fake promises to deceive people in the run-up to the simultaneous state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The YSRCP chief made these remarks here in Tirupati district while addressing a public meeting as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election canvassing bus tour.

"Once again Naidu is coming up with fake promises to deceive the people of the state. Are you all ready to safeguard the future of the poor from Naidu's deception," said Reddy.

The CM said that the TDP supremo had made several unfulfilled promises such as waiving farm loans, giving a job to every household, financial assistance to unemployed youth and others.

Dubbing the forthcoming elections as a Kurukshetra battle between the ruling YSRCP, which "works for the welfare of the people" and the opposition which allegedly "prevents the government from doing good to people", Reddy asked them whether they are ready to fight the evil that stands in the way of doing good.

He also alleged that Naidu could not bear the fact that the government was disbursing pensions on time through volunteers and had used his men to urge the Election Commission to restrain them.

Earlier at Chinna Singanamala, Reddy held an interactive session with drivers and promised them that he would expand the scope of Vahana Mitra scheme, which doles out Rs 10,000 financial assistance to eligible autorickshaw drivers and truck drivers.

On the eighth day of his bus tour, Reddy traversed through Mallavaram, Yerpedu, Sri Kalahasti bypass, Chinna Singanamala, Naidupeta, Guduru, Manubolu and Buja Buja Nellore. He will stop at Chintareddypalem in Nellore district for the night.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

PTI STH SDP