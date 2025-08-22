Chandrababu Naidu meets CP Radhakrishnan, extends support for VP election

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met and extended support to C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate for the vice-presidential election scheduled for September 9.

Accompanied by TDP leaders and MPs, Naidu expressed his support for Radhakrishnan, the current governor of Maharashtra.

The Opposition has picked former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate.

The election has been necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar citing "health issues" on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.