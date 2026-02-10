Chandrababu Naidu meets Vaishnaw, seeks completion of pending projects, more trains in Andhra

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here and submitted a detailed memorandum seeking completion of ongoing railway projects, sanction of new railway lines and introduction of additional train services in the state.

"During the meeting, the Chief Minister referred to the high-speed rail corridors announced in the recent Union Budget, including Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai and Chennai–Bengaluru corridors," a press statement from the Andhra Pradesh government said.

"He thanked the Union Government for announcing three high-speed rail corridors touching Andhra Pradesh," it added.

Naidu requested that the Bengaluru–Chennai high-speed rail corridor be extended to connect Tirupati, strengthening connectivity to the major pilgrimage city.

Officials said that Naidu also urged the railway minister to issue a gazette notification to commence operations of the South Coastal Railway Zone from April 1.

They further said that the chief minister highlighted the need to support agricultural exports and sought allocation of empty reefer (refrigerated) containers at a 50 per cent concessional rate to facilitate banana exports from Tadipatri to Mumbai JNPT Port.

"The Chief Minister requested the establishment of greenfield mega coaching terminals at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati," the press statement said.

"To improve freight movement between North and South India, he sought cooperation for setting up a dedicated freight corridor between Itarsi and Vijayawada. He also proposed the East Coast Freight Corridor between Kharagpur and Chennai via Vijayawada, linking major ports in Andhra Pradesh," it added.

According to the state government, the chief minister urged approval of proposals for several new railway lines to improve connectivity in Rayalaseema and tribal regions across the state.

Naidu also requested sanction of a high-speed rail link between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, a semi-high-speed corridor between Vijayawada and Kurnool, and a high-speed link corridor between Tirupati and Chittoor.

To enhance connectivity to major pilgrimage centres, Naidu sought approval for a new railway line connecting Hyderabad, Srisailam and Markapur.

The chief minister also sought the operation of a Vande Bharat train service between Vijayawada and Bengaluru via Tirupati.

Additionally, he urged the railway minister to provide stoppage for various express trains at Kuppam and to establish a railway coach maintenance terminal in the region.

"The meeting focused on strengthening rail connectivity, freight infrastructure and passenger services to support Andhra Pradesh's economic growth and regional development," the statement said.