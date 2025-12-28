Chandrababu Naidu offers prayers at Ram temple

Ayodhya, Dec 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday offered prayers at the Ram temple here and participated in the 'yagyashala' ritual.

At the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, member Anil Mishra and Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi facilitated Naidu's darshan and briefed him about various phases of the temple's construction.

"I had a good darshan. I thank the Uttar Pradesh government. Nowadays, Uttar Pradesh is doing extremely well," Naidu told reporters.

He also said the development of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is necessary for the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

"If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are developed, only then can we achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047," Naidu told reporters.

In a post on X, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, "Today, I was blessed to have darshan and offer prayers at the divine and magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. It was a peaceful and spiritually uplifting experience to be here once again. Lord Shri Ram's values and ideals are timeless lessons for us all. May they continue to guide and inspire us always."