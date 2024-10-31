Chandrababu Naidu pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Amaravati, Oct 31 (PTI) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made pivotal contributions to strengthening the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday.

"Paid tributes to Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary today. Known as the 'Iron Man of India,' Shri Sardar Patel made pivotal contributions to strengthening our country," he said in a post on X.

Patel's commitment to national integration paved the way for India’s unity and he instilled a sense of solidarity and self-reliance that continues to inspire people today, he further said. PTI GDK SA