Chandrababu Naidu poised to take over as Andhra Pradesh CM; oath ceremony on Wednesday

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is said to be sworn-in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in that role.

Naidu is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

On Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader.

Leaders of the NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena would meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer and stake claim to form a government.

There could be an invitation from the Governor to form the government by Tuesday evening.

Along with Naidu, some more leaders are likely to swear-in, who could include TDP general secretary and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and Janasena leader N Manohar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Reviewing the arrangements for the ceremony, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said the prime minister is expected to leave from Delhi for Gannavaram Airport at 8.20 am and arrive by 10.40 am on Wednesday.

According to the tentative schedule, he said Modi is expected to reach the venue by 10.55 am to participate in the swearing-in ceremony from 11 am to 12.30 pm. Thereafter, the PM is expected to return to the airport at 12.40 pm and take off for Bhubaneswar at 12.45 pm.

Naidu first became the chief minister in 1995 and went on to have another two terms.

His first two terms as chief minister were at the helm of united Andhra Pradesh, beginning in 1995 and ending in 2004, nine years at a stretch while the third term came post-bifurcation of the state.

In 2014, Naidu emerged as the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and served it until 2019. He lost the 2019 polls to remain an opposition leader until 2024.

Following a landslide victory in the 2024 elections, he is returning as the CM for the fourth term.

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.