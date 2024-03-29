Chandrababu Naidu promises to develop Rayalaseema region if voted to power

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 29 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday promised he will develop Rayalaseema region better than the Konaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Banaganapalli in Nandyala district as part of his Prajagalam election campaign tour, Naidu said as soon as NDA forms the government in the state, he will take all measures to develop Rayalaseema region within 45 days.

He asserted the TDP's alliance with BJP and Janasena was only in view of the future of the state and not out of any personal interests.

"I will take the responsibility to ensure that injustice is not done to any minority community as is being campaigned," said Naidu.

Further, the former CM highlighted the TDP's main goal is to create assets and distribute them to the people, particularly the poor, and assured the people of Rayalaseema that on coming to power, NDA will initiate steps to supply Godavari river water to this region.

Accusing YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of 'totally damaging the state by playing the game of three capitals', Naidu claimed this was the main reason for people not attending his meetings.

"After murdering his own paternal uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, conspiracies are now being hatched to send his own sister to jail," said Naidu, taking a dig at Reddy.

Meanwhile, he reminded that March 29 is the founding day of TDP by N T Rama Rao and expressed confidence that people of the southern state will certainly stand by the party in the forthcoming elections.

Moreover, he called on the people to ensure the anti-incumbency votes do not get split and expressed confidence that the NDA will form the government both in the state as well as at the Centre.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.

TDP, Janasena and BJP are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in the southern state. PTI STH SS