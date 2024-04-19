Chandrababu Naidu, Purandeswari, Avinash Reddy, others file nominations in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Apr 19 (PTI) TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari, current YSRCP MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy and others filed their nominations on Friday for the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha as well as the assembly in the state.

Avinash Reddy, who is accused in the ongoing Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case, filed his nomination from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency once again.

YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy also filed his nomination once more from the Lok Sabha constituency of Tirupati, reserved for Scheduled Castes, which he currently represents.

YSRCP's Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy too filed his nomination from his current constituency.

K Raju, a former bureaucrat and a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, was also among those who filed their nominations. He will be contesting from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency for the Congress party.

Former Lok Sabha member C Mohan of the Congress also filed his nomination from Tirupati constituency.

Other important candidates who filed their election papers for the Lok Sabha election include G Uma Bala of YSRCP from the Narasapuram constituency, who will take on BJP candidate B Srinivasa Varma.

Nandigam Suresh, the current MP of Bapatla (SC) from the ruling YSRCP has filed the nomination from the same constituency.

Earlier, Purandeswari filed her nomination for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by senior BJP leader V K Singh.

She will take on YSRCP's G Srinivasulu.

As many as 53 Lok Sabha nominations were filed on Friday, a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said.

For the assembly elections in the state, which are being simultaneously held along with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13, Naidu's wife N Bhuvaneswari filed the nomination on behalf of her husband at Kuppam to take on YSRCP's candidate K R J Bharat.

"Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, today filed the official nomination on behalf of TDP chief' in Kuppam," a TDP press release said.

After filing the nomination on behalf of Naidu, Bhuvaneswari urged the public to ensure that no other flag flutters in Kuppam other than the TDP's.

The TDP, BJP and Janasena are a part of the NDA in the state. PTI STH ANE