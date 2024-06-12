National

Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan takes oath as Minister

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Chandrababu Naidu Oath

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on Wednesday.

Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan took oath as Minister in the Naidu cabinet.

Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, also took oath as Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda and several other leaders and prominent personalities were present at the ceremony.

Former Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Ex Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Superstars Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi were also present AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to the CM and Ministers.

Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh TDP Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan Oath ceremony
Subscribe