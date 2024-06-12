Chandrababu Naidu to assume charge as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 13

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will assume charge of his office at 4.41 PM on Thursday at the state secretariat here, TDP sources said on Wednesday.

Naidu, along with his family members, will be leaving for Tirupati this evening, stay there overnight and visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple tomorrow morning.

Naidu was sworn in as chief minister with grandeur, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries this morning.

Naidu will be signing files pertaining to poll promises and, as part of that, he will sign a file for teachers' recruitment tomorrow, He will also sign a file “abolishing “ the Land Titling Act” that the previous YSR Congress government tried to implement, the sources said.

Furthermore, Naidu will also sign a file paving the way for enhancing social pension for beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 per month from the existing Rs 3000.

He will also clear files pertaining to undertaking skill census in the state and setting up 'Anna canteens', they said.