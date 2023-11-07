Chandrababu Naidu undergoes cataract surgery at hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday underwent cataract surgery at a city hospital.

Naidu (73) underwent the surgery at L V Prasad Eye Institute in Banjara Hills here, party sources said.

Following the procedure, the former CM returned to his residence in the tech city.

The veteran leader is currently out on a bail in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

He walked out of the Rajamahendravaram central prison after 53 days in jail, following the Andhra Pradesh High Court granting him a temporary bail of four weeks under medical grounds on October 31. PTI STH ROH