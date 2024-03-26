Chandrababu Naidu undertakes door-to-door campaign in Kuppam

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 26 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday undertook door-to-door election campaign in Kuppam constituency and explained the schemes he would implement on coming to power.

The opposition leader visited Babu Nagar in Kuppam and explained about Babu Surety Bhavishyathuku Gurantee (Babu surety for a guaranteed future) programme of TDP and other schemes.

During the campaign, Naidu advised people to be patient for two more months and assured them that he will reinstate the welfare schemes halted by the YSRCP government, said a TDP press release.

Later, he visited the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal as part of his second day of Kuppam visit.

Reacting to YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing water from Kuppam Branch Canal recently, Naidu said that it was all theatrics.

"YSRCP arranged for water in tankers and staged a scene resembling a movie set, where a button was pressed, but no water came out. Once the Chief Minister left, the truth was exposed," he alleged, and promised to address water scarcity.

Further, Naidu vowed that he will establish Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and promised to restore prosperity to the state.

Promising to implement a mega teacher recruitment programme on returning to power, Naidu said the future of the state's progress hinged on voters' decision.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister urged people to reject the YSRCP in the forthcoming polls and called for accountability to safeguard the state from future misconduct.

Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

TDP, BJP and Janasena are National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in the southern state. PTI STH SS