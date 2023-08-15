Chandrababu Naidu unveils 'Vision 2047' to help India emerge world leader

Visakhapatnam, Aug 15 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said focusing on the power sector, achieving water security and harnessing digital technologies were among five strategies he proposed as part of 'Vision 2047' for India to emerge as world leader.

The other factors he propounded as part of the strategy were correct demographic management and global contribution of Indians.

In this journey, he said Telugu people can play a major role not only in India's growth but also global development.

"Experts say it is the decade of India but we need to convert it as the century of India," Naidu said, addressing a large gathering in the port city and unveiling 'Vision 2047' strategy document on Independence Day.

Elaborating on the power sector strategy, Naidu said power charges can be slashed by 30 per cent by setting up hydrogen and ammonia hubs, along with research centres in various parts of the state.

On water security, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said inter-linking of rivers can help overcome the demands of a growing population, urbanisation and industrialisation.

He also said harnessing digital technology will play a major role in the progress of the nation, noting that India already has an advantage of digital public goods such as Aadhaar, bank accounts, UPI, e-rupee and others.

Naidu observed that digital technologies can be incorporated into all walks of life, adding that drones, robotics, quantum computing and other innovations will transform life.

Similarly, he batted for P-4 (people, public, private, partnership) as a strategy for correct demographic management, which is required for achieving the targets.

The TDP supremo called for each family to be empowered with the best available technology to access opportunities.

Though India has a higher working population than dependent population, he said the latter is declining fast, especially in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and AP.

Naidu also observed that Indians were capable of propelling global growth, observing that they can easily move to any place and bring the best advantage.

Citing the examples of Indian-Americans, he said they were the richest immigrant group in the USA. PTI STH SS