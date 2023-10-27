N Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB Court alleging security lapses in prison

Rajamahendravaram: TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to a special court alleging security lapses in the prison he is lodged in and appealed for foolproof security arrangements.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

"It is requested to undertake foolproof security arrangements in and around the central prison, Rajamahendravaram commensurate with the Z plus category security cover provided to me," wrote Naidu in the letter to the Vijayawada ACB Court Judge B S V Hima Bindu, a copy of which was shared with PTI by the TDP on Friday.

Recounting several alleged lapses such as unauthorised capturing of video footage and photographs while entering the prison complex and drones hovering over the jail two times, Naidu said these untoward incidents are endangering his life despite being a Z plus category security protectee.

The former CM alleged that video footage and photographs were leaked by the police which were later widely circulated in various media, including social media to damage his reputation.

According to Naidu, one remand prisoner incarcerated in the jail in a narcotics case is roaming with a pen camera.

Also, Naidu claimed that East Godavari district superintendent of police and jail authorities received an anonymous letter from left-wing extremists threatening to assassinate him, adding that crore of rupees exchanged hands for this purpose.

Delving on drones, the former CM alleged that unidentified miscreants flew a drone to capture his movements in the jail at the instance of people in power.

He noted that the drone came near the open jail where some prisoners were lodged and observed that police did not initiate any action to find the truth behind this incident or the mastermind behind it.

Naidu said another drone was flown over the main gate of the prison on October 6 to capture the images of his family members who came to visit him, noting that these incidents expose the security risks to him and his family.

Considering these alleged lapses, Naidu requested the Judge to arrange foolproof security in and around the Rajamahendravaram central prison where he is lodged in.