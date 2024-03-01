Chandrababu Naidu writes to AP Guv, alleges harassment of TDP leaders by govt agency

Amaravati, March 1 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday shot off a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, alleging misuse of the state enforcement agency by the YSRCP government to target opposition party leaders and sought his intervention in the matter.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly claimed that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led dispensation has formed the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate for Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) to harass TDP leaders.

“The ruling YSRCP has formed APSDRI and started targeting TDP leaders in order to weaken them financially and politically by intimidating them,” he said in the letter.

According to Naidu, APSDRI was imposing fines, making arrests, carrying out unscheduled searches at firms and houses of opposition party leaders.

In this backdrop, the former chief minister requested the governor’s intervention to ensure that such alleged "illegal and cheap tactics are immediately stopped by the ruling YSRCP".

In the letter, Naidu noted that quick action by Nazeer would help save democracy in the southern state. PTI STH ROH