Nara Bhuvaneswari to reach out to people over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Amaravati: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of jailed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a tour of Andhra Pradesh - 'Nijam Gelavali'' (truth shall triumph) as part of efforts to reach out to the people.

She would visit families of people who reportedly died after hearing about the arrest of former chief minister Naidu.

Bhuvaneswari's tour plan is being formulated to ensure that she covers at least two to three places a week.

Also, 'Bhavishyathuku Guarantee' (guarantee for the future) programme which came to a halt following Naidu's arrest in the Skill Development Corporation scam case will be resumed with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh spearheading it, a TDP press release said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the principal opposition party in the state will conduct a meeting in the next few days to chalk out its future plans and programmes.

Naidu is lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.