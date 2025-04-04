Chandrababu treating Lord Venkateswara as ''brand ambassador'' for real estate firm, alleges YSRCP

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 4 (PTI) YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy has alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was treating Lord Venkateswara Swamy as a "brand ambassador" for a real estate business by opening a TTD temples inside private venture.

Reddy raised objections over the alleged support of the TDP led NDA government to build a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple inside a private real estate venture by G Square.

"Chandrababu Naidu is treating Lord Venkateswara Swamy as a brand ambassador for real estate promotion by allowing a TTD temple inside a private venture," Reddy alleged in a press release on Thursday.

He said the venture commercialises Tirumala's sanctity and wondered if the temple body would support other builders to use Lord Venkateswara for business.

The YSRCP leader accused the NDA allies TDP, BJP, and Janasena of failing to protect Tirumala's sanctity, claiming that liquor and meat sales were being allowed. He also alleged that drug-related attacks on devotees were being ignored while key posts remained vacant.

The opposition leader condemned alleged VIP favouritism in Tirumala, noting that common devotees were neglected.

Reddy also targeted Nara Lokesh's assistant for "misusing" VIP recommendation letters.

He called up on the central Government to investigate the alleged weakening of institutions set up by the previous YSRCP government.