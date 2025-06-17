Chandrababu's 'inhuman governance' resulted in woman getting tied up to tree: Jagan

Amaravati, June 17 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the 'inhumane governance' of the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh resulted in the atrocity of a woman being tied up to a tree and tortured over unpaid debts in Chittoor district.

The video of a woman, Sirisha, being tied up to a tree and tortured at Narayanapuram village in Chittoor district over unpaid loans taken from locals and local organisations went viral on Tuesday, leading to widespread outrage.

Sirisha (29), wife of Thimmarayappa, had returned from Bengaluru on Monday to collect her children's Transfer Certificates (TC) from their school when locals confronted her about the money borrowed by her husband.

"In Narayanapuram village, which falls under your (Naidu) own Kuppam constituency, a woman was tied to a tree and tortured. This is a direct result of your inhumane governance," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

The former CM claimed that a daily-wage labourer named Thimmarayappa was unable to repay a loan, and as a result, "your (Naidu) party worker tied his wife, Sirisha, to a tree and tortured her." The opposition leader highlighted that the hapless woman was harassed even as her children stood nearby crying helplessly, and claimed that no mercy was shown and 'she was not released'.

"Chandrababu, this is just one among many cruel incidents that have occurred under your rule. Women and girls across the state are becoming victims of the oppressive and regressive culture your party has unleashed," he said.

Further, Reddy demanded that the state government take seriously the atrocities committed against women, including Sirisha, over the past year.

He demanded that the culprits be punished strictly in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the incident of tying a woman to a tree over unpaid debts anguished him.

"The government takes these kinds of actions very seriously. The people responsible for this incident have already been arrested. The coalition government accords utmost importance to women's protection," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

Further, he asserted that anybody indulging in these kinds of crimes will be punished severely. PTI STH ADB