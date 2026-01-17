Chandrapur civic polls: While Cong emerges largest party, BJP, Sena (UBT) harbour mayor dreams

Chandrapur, Jan 17 (PTI) A day after the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation polls threw up a fractured verdict with the Congress emerging as the largest party, both the BJP, which came second, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed on Saturday that they would get the mayoral post.

In results declared on Friday, the Congress won 27 seats in the 66-member general body, followed by 23 for the BJP, six for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), three for Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh, two for the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and one each for the Shiv Sena, AIMIM and BSP. Two independents also won.

The mayor of Chandrapur will be from Shiv Sena (UBT), the party's district chief Sandeep Girhe said, though he refused to elaborate on possible alliances.

Former state minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said his party will hoist its flag on the civic body in the coming days.

He said positive discussions are underway with the Independents and other corporators who prioritize development.

Incidentally, the BJP, which had 36 seats in the civic body in the 2017 polls, lost 13 seats this time and ended up with just 23.

"The mandate given by the people of Chandrapur Municipal Corporation is for development. The Congress failed to get majority. Against this backdrop, I am fully confident the mayor will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies," Mungantiwar claimed.

Incidentally, addressing reporters here on Friday, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said his party would come to power in the civic body and install its mayor with the support of more than 40 corporators.

Citing the poll outcome, he said that apart from Congress's 27 corporators, three corporators from Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh have extended support to the party.

Two independent corporators, who had contested after being denied tickets, are also supporting Congress, Wadettiwar had said.