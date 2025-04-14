Chandrapur collector urges govt employees to donate one-day salary for river cleaning project

Chandrapur, Apr 14 (PTI) Collector of Maharashtra's Chandrapur Vinay Gowda has appealed to government officials and employees posted in the district to donate their one-day salary to fund a programme aimed at rejuvenating the Irai river.

Gowda's appeal for donation contains in an official release issued on April 12 after a meeting held at the Forest Academy here in the presence of Tribal Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Chandrapur district, Ashok Uike.

While the minister did not touch upon the donation issue, he appealed to everyone to contribute to make the campaign to rejuvenate the river a people's movement.

The campaign is aimed at cleaning, deepening the polluted river and increasing its flood-carrying capacity.

However, former Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur Naresh Puglia on Monday criticised the collector for seeking donation from government employees for the campaign.

Talking to reporters, he said despite having Rs 865 crore in the District Mineral Foundation, Gowda is appealing for funds.

"A total of Rs 865 crore of mineral fund is lying in the bank and crores of rupees are being earned on it (in form of interest) every year. Why money from this fund is not being spent for the revival of the Irai river? What is the purpose of appealing to officers and employees to donate one-day salary?" Puglia asked.

He sought to know why the administration has failed to provide funds for the revitalization of the Irai river that involves building protective walls, dams besides deepening the river bed and undertaking beautification work.

The Irai river is a key water source for Chandrapur city and the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. PTI COR RSY