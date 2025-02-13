Chandrapur District Central Cooperative Bank's system hacked, Rs 3.7 cr stolen

Chandrapur (Maha), Feb 13 (PTI) Unidentified persons hacked into the online system of the Chandrapur District Central Cooperative Bank and stole Rs 3.7 crore through unauthorised transfers, police said on Thursday.

The cyber team of Chandrapur Police managed to retrieve Rs 1.31 crore after a complaint was registered, said a senior police official.

Unidentified persons carried out a total of 33 transactions through RTGS between 12 pm to 1 pm on February 7 and 10, and transferred Rs 3,70,64,742 to accounts in other banks based in Noida and elsewhere, he said.

A case was registered at Ramnagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

Police managed to stop some of the transactions, as a result of which Rs 1,31,99,319 were retrieved.

