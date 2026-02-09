Chandrapur mayor, deputy mayor polls on Tue; alliances yet to be firmed up after fractured verdict

Chandrapur, Feb 9 (PTI) There was no clarity on alliances on Monday on the eve of polls for the post of mayor and deputy mayor following a fractured verdict in the Chandrapur municipal corporation polls.

In the January 15 polls, the Congress emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by 23 for the BJP, six for the Shiv Sena (UBT), three for the Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh (Janvikas Sena), two for the VBA and one each for AIMIM, BSP and Shiv Sena. Two independents also won the polls, results of which were declared on January 16.

Sources said talks between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) did not yield a solution, while Janvikas Sena leader Pappu Deshmukh said his party would provide support to the Congress.

Nominations for the post of mayor have been filed by Manasvi Sandeep Girhe of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sangeeta Mangal Bhoyar, Sangeeta Gopalakrishna Amritkar, Sunanda Dilip Dhobe and Vaishali Ajay Mahadule of the Congress, as well as BJP's Sangeeta Rajendra Khandekar and Sarika Sachin Sandurkar.

Six nominations filed for the post of deputy mayor comprise two each from the BJP and Congress, one from Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh (Janvikas Sena) and one from an independent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sandeep Girhe said a request has been made to the Congress to allow the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to have its mayor for a certain time.

Incidentally, the Shivsena (UBT), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and two independents registered a front with the Divisional Commissioner at Nagpur. PTI COR BNM