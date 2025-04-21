Chandrapur sizzles at 45.6 degrees Celsius; Administration issues heatwave alert

Chandrapur, Apr 21 (PTI) Chandrapur recorded a temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, becoming the hottest city in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, an official said.

The district administration has issued a heatwave alert for three days, advising citizens to take precautions when they step out.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, 11 cities in Vidarbha have recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Chandrapur recording the highest 45.6 degrees Celsius.

The district has been facing intense heat waves since last week, and a heatwave alert has been issued in one or two places in Chandrapur district till April 24.

Bramhapuri tehsil recorded a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and remained the second hottest city in the region. PTI COR ARU