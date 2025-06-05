Chandrapur to get 'alarm system' to reduce man-animal conflicts: Ganesh Naik

Chandrapur, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday said an 'alarm system' will be put in place to reduce man-animal conflict in Chandrapur district, which has a sizable population of tigers and elephants.

Speaking after inaugurating the Conference on Women in Forestry' here, Naik also said farmers here will be given help to set up solar fences to prevent damage to farm produce from wild animals.

"The recruitment of women will be increased in the future. The forest department will be given more vehicles, while forest guards, RFOs etc will be given weapons for self-defence. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set a target of planting 10 crore trees in the state this year. The forest department will lead this project," he added.

"Posts of honorary wildlife warden, which is now at the district level, will be created in every tehsil. The forest department must form a team of three-four officials who must be sent abroad to study about forests etc," the state forests minister said. PTI COR BNM