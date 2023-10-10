Chandrasekhar Rao has no aim except preventing daughter from going to jail, making son T'gana CM: Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took potshots at BRS chief K Chandrasekhar, alleging that he has no aim except preventing his daughter K Kavitha from going to jail and making son K T Rama Rao the CM of Telangana.

Speaking at a 'professionals and intellectuals meet' organised by the BJP here, Shah dared CM Rao to spell out the principles of BRS if any.

He asserted that BJP is a party that runs on the basis of ideology.

“Today, I can say without hesitation that Chandrasekhar Rao should spell out his party's principles if any. On what principles, these parties run? They don't have any... They don't have any aim besides saving Kavitha from going to jail and making son KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister," Amit Shah said.

BRS leader Kavitha’s name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Excise Policy case.

In a recent public meeting in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that KCR sought his blessings to make his son Rama Rao the CM.

Shah highlighted the achievements of the Modi government and said it was the wish of every citizen to abolish Article 370 and integrate Kashmir with the country forever.

He recalled that Modi abolished Article 370 after becoming the Prime Minister for second time.

Noting that 1.80 crore tourists visited Kashmir last year, he said terrorism will soon come to an end.

Taking a dig at the BRS government, Shah said, "dynastic parties" can't do good for democracy.

Accusing Chandrasekhar Rao of 'failing' to fulfill the promises made before coming to power in Telangana, he said KCR has no right to seek votes from the people.

Reiterating that BJP would not go with Rao, who is aligned with AIMIM, Shah said the saffron party BJP would not join hands with the 'corrupt' and the 'dynasts.' Alleging that Congress does not want BRS to lose power in Telangana as the regional party can extend support if it fell short of required numbers in government formation at the Centre, he said both parties are going to be disappointed as BJP would come back to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Listing the achievements of the NDA government, the Union Home Minister said under the leadership of Modi, India has pioneered in every field and the country is set to become powerful economy in next 25 years.