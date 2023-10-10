Chandrasekhar Rao has no aim except saving daughter from going to jail, making son CM: Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar has no aim except saving his daughter K Kavitha from going to jail and making son K T Rama Rao the CM of the state.

Speaking at an interactive session here, Shah dared Rao to spell out BRS’s principles if any and said when Telangana was formed (in 2014) , there was a revenue surplus of Rs 400 Cr. Now the state has Rs 7.5 lakh crore debt.

He asserted that the BJP runs on the basis of ideology.

“Today, I can say without hestitation that Chandrasekhar Rao should spell out his party's principles if any. On what principles, these parties run? They don't have any... They don't have any aim besides saving Kavitha from going to jail and making son KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister," Amit Shah said.

K Kavitha’s name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Excise Policy case.

In a recent public meeting in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that KCR sought his blessings to make his son Rama Rao the CM.

Taking a dig at the BRS government, Shah said, "dynastic parties" can't do good for democracy.

Accusing Chandrasekhar Rao of 'failing' to fulfill the promises made before coming to power in Telangana, he said KCR has no right to seek votes from the people.

Listing the achievements of the NDA government, the Union Home Minister said under the leadership of Modi, India has pioneered in every field and the country is set to become powerful economy in next 25 years. PTI SJR VVK GDK ROH