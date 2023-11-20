Chandrasekhar Rao promises to set up food processing units across Telangana

Manakondur/Nalgonda (T'gana), Nov 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday promised that the BRS government would set up food processing units in the state if the party is voted to power following the upcoming assembly elections.

Noting that the state was producing huge quantities of paddy, he said food processing industries would be established wherever required with the potential to create jobs for local youth.

Addressing a poll rally, Rao also announced that the "fitness certificate" system required for autorickshaw drivers would be abolished.

The BRS chief accused the Congress party of merging Telangana with Andhra Pradesh (in 1950s) against the people's will.

Decrying the Congress' promise of bringing back Indira Gandhi's reign in Telangana, he reiterated that the former PM's tenure was fraught with starvation deaths, naxal movements and encounters.

“Had Indiramma Rajyam (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s rule) been so good, why would NTR (Telugu Desam Party founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao) float a party? he asked.

Rao recalled that until former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao (undivided Andhra Pradesh) came to power and offered rice at Rs 2 per kg to people, it was a life of hardship.

Rao, also known as KCR, targetted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly not sanctioning even one medical college and Navodaya School to Telangana.

"Since we have been producing tonnes of paddy, we will be setting up food processing units wherever they are required so that local people will get employment. We will be constructing double bedroom houses on a war-footing, in the next five years we will construct houses," he said.

Pointing to the pro-farmer welfare schemes introduced by his government, Rao said the state now tops in the country with production of three crore tonnes of paddy annually.

"As many as 7,500 procurement centres were set up across the state to purchase paddy from farmers, though the government incurred loss to some extent. Today, we are producing three crore tonnes of paddy," he said, listing out the measures taken to boost the agriculture sector.

Attacking the Congress for calling Rythu Bandhu support scheme for farmers a 'wasteful expenditure', Rao asked the crowd, “Is the scheme a wasteful expenditure?" The people replied "no." He also promised to hike the amount given under Rythu Bandhu scheme to Rs 16,000 gradually from the existing Rs 10,000, if the BRS formed the government.

He cautioned people that if the grand old party comes to power in the state, it will abolish "Dharani" integrated land administration portal, saying it will lead to the regime of corrupt officials and middlemen.

Alleging that the Centre had asked the state government to install meters to agriculture pump sets, Rao said he refused to adhere to it and as result the state lost Rs 25,000 crore central funds during the last five years.

"Why should we vote for the BJP which has not given even a single medical college and Navodaya school? Voting for the BJP amounts to dumping your vote in the drain," he said.

Exuding confidence that the BRS will return to power for the third consecutive time, KCR said he got some survey results indicating the party's victory in the November 30 Assembly polls.

Chandrasekhar Rao further alleged that it was the Congress party which lodged a complaint with the Election Commission requesting it to stop the last tranche of farm loan waiver.

He promised that as soon as BRS forms the government, it will release funds for the farm loan waiver. PTI GDK ROH