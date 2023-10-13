Chandrayaan-3 defined after Chandrayaan-2 failure, says ex-ISRO chief Sivan; cites need to learn from failure

Panaji, Oct 13 (PTI) Chandrayaan-3 was defined a day after the failure of Chandrayaan-2 and approval for it came immediately from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan said on Friday.

Addressing the ninth convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in South Goa, Sivan said one must learn from failures and proceed.

"Just a day after the failure of Chandrayaan-2, we defined Chandrayaan-3. We did not keep it in the corner because of the failure," he said.

"Despite the failure (of Chandrayaan-2), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gracious enough to give approval (for Chandrayaan-3). We learnt what went wrong with Chandrayaan-2. We were unhappy at that moment, but the next moment we rose and now you can see the success of Chandrayaan-3," he said.

One should know how to learn from failure, Sivan said.

"You should learn from failures, conquer them, go ahead and master them. If you are afraid of failure, you are taking the risk of long-term failure in life," he asserted. PTI RPS ARU BNM BNM