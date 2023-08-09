Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface with another orbit maneuver

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) India's ambitious third Moon mission's 'Chandrayaan-3' spacecraft successfully underwent another orbit reduction maneuver on Wednesday, bringing it even closer to the Moon's surface, ISRO said. Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 had entered into lunar orbit on August 5.

"Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a maneuver performed today," ISRO said in a tweet.

The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 hrs, it said.

As the mission progresses, a series of maneuvers is being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles. PTI KSU KSU SA