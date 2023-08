Chandrayaan-3 mission live-streamed in Haryana schools

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Schools in Haryana on Wednesday organised the live-streaming of ISRO's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 to inspire students and boost their self-confidence.

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said all district education officers in the state were instructed to open schools from 5 pm to 6 pm for students to watch the live telecast of the Moon mission.

On the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said, "For every Indian, it is a matter of great pride." The entire country has been waiting for this moment, he said in a video message on X, formerly Twitter. Khattar also said that the world's attention is on the big leap in space exploration which India is making. It is not only an achievement for the country, but for mankind, the chief minister said and congratulated ISRO scientists for the feat.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always encouraged scientists and Chandrayaan-3, will prove to be a milestone in his mission of making India a developed nation.

On X, Pal said, "Students of schools in Haryana will watch Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon live." "This is an achievement of our scientists. It is a big achievement for the nation and the world attention is on this. So, we want our students should catch the action live," he said.

"When young students will watch it live, they will also feel inspired and it will also boost their self-confidence," he added.

Pal also said India is an emerging power and making progress at a rapid pace.