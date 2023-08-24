Chandrayaan-3: Prez Murmu congratulates ISRO team for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated ISRO team and fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander and said it marks the success of yet another stage of Chandrayaan-3.

"I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon," Murmu said.

India had on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

