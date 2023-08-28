Advertisment
Pragyan rover faces large crater during Moon walk, sent on new path

NewsDrum Desk
28 Aug 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' was commanded to retrace its path after it came across a crater just metres ahead of its location on the lunar surface, ISRO said on Monday.

It's now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across a four-metre diameter crater which was three metres ahead of its location.

"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added, following which it is headed on a new path.

