Pragyan rover faces large crater during Moon walk, sent on new path

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' was commanded to retrace its path after it came across a crater just metres ahead of its location on the lunar surface, ISRO said on Monday.

It's now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across a four-metre diameter crater which was three metres ahead of its location.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added, following which it is headed on a new path.