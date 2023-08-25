Chandrayaan-3 success: PM to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Saturday morning to congratulate the team ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

He is slated to spend an hour at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and greet scientists of the national space agency headquartered here.

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

According to BJP sources, party leaders and workers would welcome Modi at two places -- outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC.

He had also flown down to Bengaluru on the night of September 6, 2019 to watch the planned touch down of Chandrayaan-2 mission's 'Vikram' lander. But in the early hours of September 7, barely minutes before it was slated to land, ISRO lost contact with the craft, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface.