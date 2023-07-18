Chandy played key role in Kerala's development: Mamata

Kolkata, July 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and said he played a vital role in the development and democratisation of public life in his state.

Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday while undergoing cancer treatment, his family said. He was 79.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of respected Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala and elder statesman of our times. The veteran Congress leader had played vital role in Kerala's development and democratisation of public life," she tweeted.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and innumerable followers of the capable and popular leader," she added. PTI PNT PNT MNB