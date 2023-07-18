Chandy worked tirelessly to uplift people: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy dedicated himself to the betterment of society and worked tirelessly to uplift the people of his state, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday while undergoing treatment for cancer, his family said. He was 79.

"Shri Oommen Chandy was widely respected and admired by people from all political backgrounds. He dedicated himself to the betterment of society and worked tirelessly to uplift the people of Kerala," Sarma tweeted.

The Assam chief minister, who was in the Congress for a long time and served as a minister in the three-terms of former CM Tarun Gogoi, said Chandy's humility endeared him to the masses.

"I join my family in sending my heartfelt condolences to Mrs Mariamma Oommen & family, and all his well-wishers. Om Shanti!" Sarma added in the tweet.