Chandy's name will be written in golden letters in history, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy's name will be written in golden letters in history for the work he did for the state.

Chandy, a Congress stalwart, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was 79. He served as the chief minister of Kerala twice.

Speaking about Chandy, Abdullah told PTI, "The great thing about him was that he loved people and people loved him. He was a (public) representative for 45 years, he was also the chief minister of Kerala. His name will be written in golden letters (in history) for the work he has done for Kerala and the integrity of the country." "I have memories (of Chandy). When I went to Kerala, he was very kind to me. He took me around and I saw a lot of places in Kerala because of him. I saw the work he did. The man has done so much work, he will never be forgotten," the Srinagar MP said.

Abdullah said Chandy's death is a loss to the nation.

"Yes (it is a loss) but Allah will bring other people. There is not going to be an end to it. The caravan will keep moving, we will hope that they will follow in his footsteps to work not only for Kerala but for the nation," he said.

Chandy, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, is survived by his wife Mariamma Oommen and three children.