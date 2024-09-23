Change 'derailed train's' engine instead of coaches: Bajwa's dig at Punjab Cabinet rejig

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday took a dig at the AAP government in Punjab over the Cabinet reshuffle, saying it needs to change the "derailed train's" engine, referring to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, instead of its coaches.

The Mann-led government on Monday inducted five MLAs as ministers. Those sworn in were Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Ravjot Singh, and Mohinder Bhagat.

This was the fourth cabinet reshuffle of the 30-month-old AAP government in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Bajwa alleged that there was a "governance crisis" in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime.

In a statement, Bajwa alleged that the state's development trajectory had been "derailed" since the AAP assumed power, with Mann being at the helm.

"Despite reshuffling the cabinet four times, no substantial improvements have been observed," he said.

"The continuous shuffling of ministers is akin to changing the coaches of a derailed train. What Punjab needs is a change of engine as Bhagwant Mann's leadership is not delivering. His hold on the home department has proven disastrous, with law and order spiralling out of control," Bajwa claimed.

The Qadian MLA said the AAP government has "failed on every front, with no minister or MLA fulfilling the promises made during the elections." "Whether it is education, healthcare, infrastructure, or public safety, AAP has let down the people of Punjab across the board," he alleged.

Bajwa emphasised that the reshuffling of ministers is merely a "cosmetic change" when the core issue lies in the leadership's "incapacity to govern effectively".

"It is not just the chief minister but the entire government is dysfunctional. From ministers to MLAs, none have delivered on their commitments. The people of Punjab deserve better governance, not the empty theatrics of Cabinet reshuffles," Bajwa said. PTI CHS RHL