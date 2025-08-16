Change imminent in BMC, Mahayuti govt has broken pot of sins: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) In a veiled dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a change is imminent in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as the BJP-led Mahayuti has "broken a pot of sins" of those who looted the civic body.

The Mahayuti government has ushered in development of the city, Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters after attending Dahi Handi celebrations in the city.

"Change is imminent in the municipal corporation. We have broken the 'handi' (pot) of sins of those who looted the civic body and started the 'handi' of development," he said.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash-rich BMC for 25 consecutive years – from 1997 to 2022.

He said Krishna Janmasthami is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.

"We want people to celebrate a safe and secure Dahi Handi," he said.

The chief minister noted that rains had not dampened the enthusiasm of "govindas", who form human pyramids.

In Ghatkopkar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam put up a dahi handi dedicated to security personnel who were part of Operation Sindoor, India's military attack in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

"Our security forces broke Pakistan's pot of sins and we have dedicated the festival to the bravery of our jawans," he said.

In 2022, the Mahyuti government gave Dahi Handi the adventure sport tag.

The government has announced insurance coverage for "govindas" participating in Dahi Handi festivities.

This year's celebration is significant as it comes against the backdrop of the upcoming local body polls, and all political parties are using the festivities to mobilise their cadre. PTI MR ARU