Change imminent in BMC, Mahayuti govt has broken pot of sins of looters: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) In a veiled dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday that a change is imminent in the BMC, as the BJP-led Mahayuti has "broken a pot of sins" of those who looted the civic body.

With elections to civic bodies in the state looming, Fadnavis joined Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and Thane, stressing on the development theme.

The Mahayuti government has ushered in the development of Mumbai, the chief minister told reporters after attending Dahi Handi celebrations in the metropolis.

"Change is imminent in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. We have broken the 'handi' (pot) of sins of those who looted the civic body and started the 'handi' of development," he said.

Fadnavis' reaction comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will contest the coming civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere together.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash-rich BMC for 25 consecutive years – from 1997 to 2022.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.

"We want people to celebrate a safe and secure Dahi Handi," Fadnavis said, noting that rains had not dampened the enthusiasm of "govindas", who form human pyramids.

In Ghatkopkar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam put up a dahi handi dedicated to security personnel who were part of Operation Sindoor, India's military attack in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

"Our security forces broke Pakistan's pot of sins and we have dedicated the festival to the bravery of our jawans," the chief minister said.

In 2022, the Mahyuti government assigned Dahi Handi the adventure sport tag.

The government has announced insurance coverage for "govindas" participating in Dahi Handi festivities.

Addressing Govindas at the Tembi Naka Mitra Mandal event in Thane, Fadnavis hailed Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as the "true Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray" who is carrying forward the legacy of Anand Dighe." This year's celebration is significant as it comes against the backdrop of the upcoming local body polls, and all political parties are using the festivities to mobilise their cadre. PTI MR COR ARU NSK