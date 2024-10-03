Change in political leadership should never affect functioning of varsities: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said changes in government should never disrupt the academic functioning of universities, whether at the state or national level.

Bose, also the Chancellor of Calcutta University, was addressing students, faculty and staff of the state-run higher educational institution during the certification and medal distribution ceremony here.

"Political parties come and go, but universities should go on forever," he said, highlighting that the pursuit of excellence at institutions like Calcutta University remains unaffected by shifts in political leadership.

Bose also underscored the importance of a harmonious blend of "mission, vision, and action" to propel universities forward on their path to academic excellence.

He remarked that the pursuit of knowledge is a continuous journey, asserting, "There is no full stop for education for anybody." He noted that the country's standing in the global education community has transformed significantly, saying, "The perception has undergone a sea change in recent years," with Indian students and educational institutions now ranking among the best.

Additionally, the governor discussed the benefits of the New Education Policy, 2020.

Later, speaking to reporters, Bose expressed concern about the "growing incidents of starvation," stating, "It is the responsibility of any civilised society and government to stop such incidents." Bose's remarks come in the wake of the death of a migrant labourer from Purba Medinipur district, who succumbed due to 'starvation' in the Tamil Nadu capital on Monday. He also expressed concern on the plight of the state’s migrant workers, who face significant hardships in their search for livelihood.

Regarding the ongoing agitation by junior doctors, he said, "I think the state will find some solution. It is the duty of the state.

Officiating vice-chancellor Shanta Dutta said since convocation could not be held, the certification ceremony was organised following a decision by the syndicate, the university's highest decision-making body. PTI SUS MNB