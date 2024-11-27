Change in timing of change of guard ceremony from Nov 30: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will shift to the winter timing with effect from this Saturday, according to an official statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will shift to the winter timing i.e. between 9 am and 10 am with effect from this Saturday (November 30)," said the statement issued by the President's office.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India.

The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers. PTI AKV NB