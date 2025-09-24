Change inevitable in Bihar; EC must ensure fair, transparent polls: Pilot

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday asserted that change is inevitable in Bihar and urged the Election Commission to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump's recent statements and actions such as imposing tariffs and hiking one-time H1B visa fees, saying the friendship between the two leaders is proving to be "very costly" for India.

"For eight years since 2017, Congress and Rahul Gandhi had been pointing out that this was a Gabbar Singh Tax and pointed out the mistakes. When the Manmohan Singh government wanted to bring GST, the BJP had opposed it, and then took a U-turn on coming to power," Pilot said addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) here.

"It took eight years to correct mistakes and now the BJP government is patting itself on the back," the Congress general secretary said on the recent GST reforms.

Pilot alleged that on all economic reforms, the BJP took a different stance when it was not in government and did a volte-face when in power Noting that the Voter Adhikar Yatra received unprecedented reception in Bihar, he said there is a mood for change and the Congress will fight the polls strongly.

On the imposition of tariffs and hiking the one-time H1B visa, Pilot said the US is attacking India economically and "we are not able to answer them".

"That friendship between the prime minister and the US is proving very costly for the country," he alleged.

Pilot also said the government must carry out a caste census in a proper manner that throws light on participation and is not just about adding a column in the census exercise.

On the issue of alleged "vote chori", Pilot said the Election Commission instead of initiating a probe into the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi is asking him to submit an affidavit.

When questions are asked of the EC, the answer comes from the BJP, he said.

The EC has to ensure that the Bihar polls are carried out in a free, fair and transparent manner, Pilot said.

He asserted that change is inevitable in Bihar and the Congress, along with Mahagathbandhan allies, is taking on the NDA unitedly and strongly.

Asked about the Congress' reported reluctance in announcing RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face, Pilot said all decisions will be taken at the right time.

Earlier, at another press briefing, Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel also took a swipe at the PM over Trump's actions.

"Donald Trump, whom Narendra Modi calls his friend, has repeatedly insulted India... A 50% tariff was imposed on the country, and people of our country were sent away in chains, but the Modi government did not protest. The Modi government's attitude remained the same even when H1B visa fees were increased," he said.

"It is clear that Narendra Modi's foreign policy has completely failed," Baghel said.

Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Pilot, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others, participated in the meeting.

The Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held in November.